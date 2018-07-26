Fontanella late goal earns Valletta draw in Bosnia

Mario Fontanella (right) scored his first goal for Valletta.

Mario Fontanella could not find a better moment to open his account at Valletta as his stoppage-time equaliser earned the Citizens a valuable 1-1 draw in the Europa League against Zrinjski Mostar, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was a solid display by Danilo Doncic's clan who shared the run of play with their opponents throughout the 90 minutes, without showing any signs of inferiority.

The hosts started to push for the opening goal from the early stages of the game but as the first half wore on, Valletta started to find their feet in the game and the likes of Matteo Piciollo and Mario Fontanella were posing awkward threatts to their markers.

With the first-half ending in a 0-0 stalemate, Zrinsjki came out to unlock thhee score in the second 45 minutes and they managed to do so through Nemanja Bilbija who from close-range, slotted the ball past Henry Bonello.

Valletta tried to stage a reaction but Zrinjski's goalkeeper, Ivan Brkic, was on an inspiring night and was parrying every Citizens' effort.

Nonetheless, Doncic's team managed to claw back and find a late goal. Piciollo notched the ball towards left-back Joseph Zerafa and the latter was quick in sending an inviting ball inside the eighteen on which Fontanella connected to the surprise of Zrinjski's back-line.