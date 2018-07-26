And the best goal of the World Cup tournament goes to...

Benjamin Pavard's stunning strike in France's World Cup last-16 victory over Argentina has been voted the best goal of the tournament in Russia.

The defender, who showed superb technique to fire into the top corner, received the most votes cast by three million fans on the Fifa website.

The 22-year-old ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions, France’s last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute.

France went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on July 15.

Pavard’s effort won a public vote to be named the best of the 169 goals scored in the tournament.

The result emerged from online poll where over three million FIFA.com users cast their votes.