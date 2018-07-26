Announcements - July 26, 2018

BUSUTTIL. On July 25, DONALD, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Josette and her husband Paul, and Rita, widow of the late Tony, their respective families, brother and sister, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 27, at 7.30 am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, a donation is given to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

GIACCHINO. On Wednesday July 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, IMELDA, of St Julians, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her children, Brigida, Ruth and Karen, their families, her sisters and brothers, her in laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 27, at 8.00am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

GRECH. On Tuesday July 24 at Casa Antonia Balzan, RITA of Attard passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church at the age of 91 years. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her daughter Doris and her husband Aldo, her sons Mario and his wife Anna and Albert and his wife Diane, her grandchildren Arnold, Nathan, Sabrina, Daniela, Matthea, Angelique and Clara. Her brother Joseph, Rennie and Romeo, her sister Antoinette, the family of her late brother Manuel, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Casa Antonia today, Thursday, July 26 at 1.30pm to St Mary Parish Church, Attard where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff of Casa Antonia for the care that she was given during her stay.

In Memoriam

CALAFATO. In loving memory of CARMEL-LINO, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. You are missed from our world. It is truly difficult most day to exist without you. Your loving wife Vivian and daughter Simone. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Loving and treasured memories of ROBERT, a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Anton and his wife Marlene, his in-laws and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant him eternal peace and rest. Tomorrow Friday’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

SCICLUNA – HANNY. Remembered with much love by his family today on the 28th anniversary of his death.

VELLA – ELDA, née Manara. In treasured memory of our beloved sister who died on July 26, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman.

VELLA. In loving memory of ELDA Vella née Manara, today on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her daughters Katrine, Chantal, Danielle and Nicole and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2018. Last trading day Friday, August 3, re-open Monday, August 20.