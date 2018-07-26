A sleepover with bats

A ‘Night at the Museum’ event will be held on Friday at 8pm at the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina.

One can spend a whole night at the museum in the company of the curators, going through the dark corridors looking at and discussing the various and numerous collections.

The evening will be dedicated to bats, followed by a guided tour of the museum. Participants will also have the opportunity to view some of the museum’s collections, including a number of items which are very rarely placed on display. Sunrise will be enjoyed on the terrace, followed by breakfast.

The event is being held tomorrow at 8pm. Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta sites and museums and online at https://shop.heritagemalta.org/index.asp?eventid=469. This event is suitable for adults only (18+).