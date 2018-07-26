Advert
Thursday, July 26, 2018, 09:42

MFSA issues warning abut Mellieha-based company

The Malta Financial Services Authority has issued a warning about OnlyTrades, Safe Trade Ltd and, or Marantino Capital Ltd.

OnlyTrades is a brand owned and operated by Safe Trade Ltd, which is in turn the major shareholder of a Malta-registered company - Marantino Capital Ltd - with a registered office at Flat Nru.7, 26 Belvedere Court, Triq L-Arznell, Ghadira, Il-Mellieha, Malta.

OnlyTrades has an internet presence at http://www.onlytrades.com/ and describes itself as a globally renowned online financial services provider offering a range of trading services including forex, commodities trading and CFDs.

The MFSA said that OnlyTrades, Safe Trade Ltd and, or Marantino Capital Ltd are not licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any investment or other financial services which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

A list of entities authorised by the MFSA is available from the MFSA and can be viewed on the official website at http://www.mfsa.com.mt/pages/licenceholders.aspx

