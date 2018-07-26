This week’s ship movements

The following ships are expected today:

The Fas Dammam from Trapani to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the Joanna from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), the Tirua from La Spezia to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the Maersk Laberinto from Bremerhaven to Ningbo (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd).

Arriving tomorrow, the Marina from Tripoli to Sfax, the Domingo from Algeciras to Salerno, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Suez to Valenica (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Tolten from Damietta to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the Maersk Kawasaki from Bremerhaven to Ningbo (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd).

On Saturday: the BF Nilou from Sfax to Benghazi, the Hansa Cloppenburg from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the Nicola from El Khoms to El Khoms, the Benedikt Rambow from Bejaia to Sousse, the Max Cooler from Gemlik to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Senang from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping).

On Sunday: the CMA CGM Herodote from Casablanca, the Okee August from Casablanca to Cannakle, the Kreta S from Algiers to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Batam from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Reecon Whale from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Paloma from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd).

Monday’s arrivals: the Oued Ziz from Tuzla, the CMA CGM Lotus from Bizerte (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping).