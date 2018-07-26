Valletta live comedy doubles

Aatif Nawaz

Multi-award-winning UK comic Aatif Nawaz returns to Malta at the Valletta Campus Theatre tomorrow and on Saturday. He is bringing his brand new one-man show Instant Graatification ahead of a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, together with a late night show, Aatif Nawaz and Friends, featuring new Maltese and Malta-based comedians.

Maltese Funny Business founder and producer Paul Pennington says: “Aatif is an incredibly funny guy, a highly experienced performer and a regular headlining act in the UK. He performed with us in February and was outstanding. He’s been working on these new shows since the start of 2018. I’ve seen some of the new material he’s going to perform in Valletta and it’s absolutely hilarious.

“We have four new Maltese and Malta-based comics performing with him in the 10pm show, Aatif Nawaz and Friends. They’re all super excited to be sharing a stage with him. On the earlier show, which we are filming for online TV, courtesy of ex-MTV producer/director Alan Howard, Jimmy Carter, who was the first new Malta-based comic we discovered when we started 10 months ago, is providing a support set to Aatif’s one-man show, Instant Graatification.”

Maltese Funny Business was created to develop new Maltese and Malta-based comedians, providing training and performance opportunities alongside leading international professional comics.

For inexperienced comics, it offers workshops and one-on-one coaching alongside Open Mic events to gain vital experience culminating in the opportunity to perform alongside award-winning professional UK/US comedians at its monthly, showcase shows.

Instant Graatification is showing at 8pm, while Aatif Nawaz and Friends is being held at 10pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre tomorrow and on Saturday. Tickets for the shows and more information are available at www.maltesefunnybusiness.com. One can also visit the Maltese Funny Business Facebook page.