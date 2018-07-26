Etruscan urns at the Museum of Archaeology

An exhibition titled Etruscan Urns in the National Collection is on display at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta.

On display are four urns, one lid and one front piece that were stored together with a typewritten plaque with the donor’s name. They are accompanied by a note stating that they were probably imported to Malta in the 19th century. These urns were commonly used by the Etruscans who flourished along the coast just north of Rome between the eighth and first centuries BC.

The exhibition runs until September 23. Opening hours are from 9am to 6pm, with last admissions at 5.30pm. Entry is free of charge.