Today's front pages - July 25, 2018

These are the headlines in local newspapers this Wednesday.

The Times of Malta writes that the Opposition is in turmoil, with infighting within the PN and two PD MPs saying they would back a no confidence motion against Adrian Delia.

A secondary front page article reveals that the European Commission has offered to pay for the costs of taking in migrants at new "controlled centres" within member states.

The Malta Independent quotes MEP Ana Gomes as saying she has doubts about "the whole system" of the Maltese judiciary. Her comments were made in relation to the Egrant inquiry conclusions.



The newspaper also reports that the Attorney General has remained silent as to whether he will change his mind and publish the entire Egrant inquiry.

MaltaToday reports that PN MPs loyal to Simon Busuttil are planning to oust Adrian Delia.

The newspaper also quotes MEP David Casa as saying that an FIAU document recommending that Konrad Mizzi should be investigated for money laundering was transcribed in order to protect the identity of his source.

L-Orizzont highlights the view of columnist Simon Mercieca, who says the PN is currently "split into three", with some backing Simon Busuttil, others Adrian Delia, and a third group unhappy with both.

In-Nazzjon writes that Joseph Muscat has continued to refuse to take action against Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

The newspaper also writes that the suspect in a double murder in Għargħur will not be arraigned until Monday, as he remains in Mount Carmel under medical observation.