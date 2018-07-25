Police called to 5am fracas find man covered in blood, alone inside apartment

Neighbours reported yelling and the sound of things being broken. Photo: Shutterstock

Police alerted to a fracas inside a St Julian’s apartment nine days ago found its sole occupant covered in blood with the flat in a total state of chaos, a court heard on Wednesday.

Neighbours living close to the Ross Street apartment had called police after they heard loud shouting and sounds of things breaking inside at 5am on July 16.

Officers who arrived at the site found just one person inside - Sabin-Daniel Talpas, a 42-year old real estate worker from Romania and living in Swieqi. He was covered in blood and had various injuries. The apartment was in a state of total upheaval.

The man was rushed to hospital and was only discharged hours before his arraignment on Wednesday. He was wheeled into the courtroom on a wheelchair.

Assisted by legal aid counsel Martha Mifsud, the man pleaded not guilty to having caused wilful damage to third party property, exceeding €2,500.

The defence lawyer made a request for bail, pointing out that the man’s girlfriend had been living in Malta for a long time, the man had a contract of employment and therefore had no reason to abscond.

Senior Inspector Trevor Micallef raised no objection to bail, stressing that his only concern was that the man would be unable to make the trip to the police station to sign the bail book.

Presiding magistrate Josette Demicoli upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €7,000 and a curfew. Moreover, the court said that instead of signing the bail book, the man would receive visits from the police to verify his presence at his residence.