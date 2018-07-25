Advert
Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 15:34

Passport buyers donate €3.5 million to local organisations

Programme has so far generated income of €680 million

More than €3.5 million have been donated by the applicants of the Individual Investment Programme, Citizenship parliamentary secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli said.

She was speaking during the inauguration of recreational facilities at Angela House by the Claris Foundation, following an investment of €70,000 which came out of these donations.

Ms Farrugia said programme applicants were encouraged to make an additional contribution, over and above application fees due, to local entities of their choice.

She noted that, in the past four years, the programme had generated an income of more than €680 million which was to be used towards the country’s development.

At Angela House, there are 32 children aged between three and 15.

