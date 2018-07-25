Passport buyers donate €3.5 million to local organisations
Programme has so far generated income of €680 million
More than €3.5 million have been donated by the applicants of the Individual Investment Programme, Citizenship parliamentary secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli said.
She was speaking during the inauguration of recreational facilities at Angela House by the Claris Foundation, following an investment of €70,000 which came out of these donations.
Ms Farrugia said programme applicants were encouraged to make an additional contribution, over and above application fees due, to local entities of their choice.
She noted that, in the past four years, the programme had generated an income of more than €680 million which was to be used towards the country’s development.
At Angela House, there are 32 children aged between three and 15.
Since the start of #IIP in #Malta 550 donations by applicants, amounting to €3.5m, were given to philanthropic org. Together with #ClarisFoundation we inaugurated a €70k playground at the #UrsolineSisters financed by these funds. @JPChetcuti @mchetcuticauchi @JosephMuscat_JM pic.twitter.com/mdGmqmgjdG— Julia Farrugia Portelli (@JuliaFarrugia) July 25, 2018