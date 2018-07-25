Overnight road works to southern part of Tal-Barrani

Sections of the Tal-Barrani road will be closed to motorists between 8pm and 6am starting Wednesday evening, as Infrastructure Malta resurfaces the southernost part of the busy thoroughfare.

Resurfacing works will be carried out on sections of the road running through Bir id-Deheb in Żejtun, between Vjal il-25 ta’ Novembru and the Bir id-Deheb roundabout. The existing road surface will be removed and replaced with new layers of asphalt.

The works are expected to take a “few nights”, Infrastructure Malta said in a statement on Wednesday. The affected part of the road will be closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am, with traffic management officers on site to guide road users to alternative routes.

The road section will be open to traffic in both directions during the daytime, albeit with reduced speed limits in place.

Resurfacing works are being undertaken a few weeks after one of the Tal-Barrani road’s main junctions, linking it to Triq Ħal Tarxien towards Gudja and Għaxaq, was rebuilt in a separate project.

For more information or for assistance, contact Infrastructure Malta on 2334 1000 or [email protected].