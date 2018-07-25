‘Bypass will result in loss of 28,000 square metres of land’

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A proposed bypass in Attard will result in the destruction of 28,000 square metres of agricultural land and the loss of 142 parking places according to a group of residents objecting to the development.

Moreover, the proposal would only alleviate traffic flowing along the Rabat road but would lead to a longer detour for vehicles approaching from Żebbuġ and increase emissions, they claimed.

These “grave concerns” were presented in a position paper unveiled during a public meeting on Wednesday by the Attard Residents Environmental Network.

Unveiled last May, the planned bypass is part of a €55 million project stretching from the foot of Saqqajja Hill to Mrieħel.

It is aimed to alleviate the traffic bottleneck at Triq in-Nutar Zarb. The 1.3 kilometre thoroughfare is to be constructed by linking and widening three residential roads - Triq Oliver Agius, Triq Ferdinandu Inglott and Triq Tumas Chetcuti.

Traffic expert Maria Attard, who addressed the meeting, warned that widening roads was not a long term solution but a temporary one as it would encourage more vehicles on the road.

Prof. Attard noted that Malta’s road network already covered 2,500 kilometres, the equivalent to the entire distance from Valletta to London. “Do we need more roads,” she asked. The expert also pointed out that none of the bypasses constructed over the years had actually resulted in reducing traffic from the village core.

“Priority should be given to pedestrians, public transport and then private cars and not the other way round,” she added.

Cancer researcher Christian Scerri, who spoke on behalf of the residents’ group, outlined their main concerns.

Prof. Scerri noted that the bypass would result in higher toxic emissions due to the higher level of particulate matter in the air. He also pointed out that the project would not address traffic approaching Attard from Mosta, Lija and Birkirkara. The only part of Attard which would have less traffic was a small stretch in Mdina Road, he claimed.

Apart from 28,000 square metres of agricultural land which would be asphalted, four large green houses and an old farmhouse in Triq San Pawl would also be destroyed, the position paper states.

The conversion of the existing residential roads into service roads adjacent to the proposed bypass would also result in the loss of up to 142 parking spaces.

The NGO proposed intermediate measures such as the removal of the traffic lights in Mrieħel and next to the Corinthia Hotel. It said the situation should be re-evaluated following these traffic management solutions, prior to deciding to forge ahead.

It said a tunnel or the construction of a four-lane bypass 200 metres away from the inhabited areas to minimise exposure to pollution, would be a better solution

It called on the government to publish the studies carried out in connection with this project. The Times of Malta had also filed a similar request but the government said in May this had not yet been finalised despite its go-ahead for the project.