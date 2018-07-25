Turin shroud image

Photo: Giorgio Perottino/Reuters

Scientists have declared the Shroud of Turin fake on the basis that the flow of blood from the body of the crucified Christ does not follow the norm.

My amazement, however, concerns the fact that while scientists can explain the moon and what it consists of, and, in the case of Mars, millions of kilometres away, the composition of its soil and more, the DNA of long dead species and plants, they have not been able to explain the image on the shroud and how it was made.

I find it difficult to accept that someone during the middle ages had the ability to produce something that remains a mystery in the 21st century.