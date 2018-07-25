What happened on... July 25

10 years ago The Times

Friday, July 25, 2008

Berlusconi pledges to push Malta’s case

The meeting between Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi and Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was, as predicted, dominated by talks on illegal migration but they also pledged to solve the existing impasse on oil exploration.

The meeting, split between a short private meeting and a working lunch, took place at Mr Berlusconi’s office in Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

Dr Gonzi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Tonio Borg and the Ambassador to Italy Walter Balzan.

Dr Gonzi expressed his satisfaction that Italy fully understood the problems Malta was facing with regard to irregular migration.

He said Mr Berlusconi gave him his word that, on a European Union level, he will make Malta’s case, especially with regard to the fair sharing of responsibility of the problem.

Mr Berlusconi said Malta also stood to benefit from the agreement Italy reached with Libya on this phenomenon through which Italy will be providing Libya with six patrol boats to be in a position to better monitor its coast.

25 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, July 25, 1993

Anġlu Fenech prevails over metal workers on income policy

GWU general secretary Anġlu Fenech seems to have prevailed, for the present at least, over the views of the union’s militant Shipyards (Metal) Section leadership, who have given notice they want the union to withdraw from the incomes policy agreement with the government.

Reading between the lines of a speech he made yesterday at the Port and Transport Section’s biennial general conference shows that Mr Fenech has carried with him the GWU’s national council in opposition to having withdrawal from the agreement as union policy.

It was a motion proposed by the Metal Section calling for the scrapping of the incomes policy agreement which ultimately forced Mr Fenech to resign the general secretaryship earlier this month.

Mr Fenech subsequently withdrew his resignation, and yesterday’s section general conference left no one in any doubt of the extent of his popularity – there was a prolonged applause for him and he was presented with a bouquet. The conference also unanimously approved a motion thanking him for his decision to return to the union’s helm.

Half a century ago Times of Malta

Thursday, July 25, 1968

Cartons in lieu of milk bottles

After two years of negotiations with AB Tetra Pak Co. of Sweden, the Milk Marketing Undertaking recently launched on the market Tetra Pak carton containers to substitute the one-third pint milkshake bottles.

With the introduction of these cartons, work at the Undertaking’s depot has become easier for the employees as no longer are iron crates used for these containers, as was required for bottles, but only plastic-made containers which hold a dozen cartons each.

Gozitan orphans on day’s outing

70 Gozitan orphans from Our Lady of Lourdes Home, the Bishop’s Orphanage and the St Joseph’s home were taken for a day’s outing organised by J. Busuttil of New York.

The children were brought over from Gozo in the morning and taken to Birżebbuġa to swim, where they later had lunch. Games were played at the King George playground in Floriana in the afternoon.

Mr Busuttil afterwards treated the children to ice cream and cakes at the London Confectionary at Floriana.