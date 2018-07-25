Shear magic

Lift-off! Photo: Aron Tanti

Hundreds of nature-lovers this summer enjoyed the magic of witnessing adult shearwaters rafting on the water before returning to their nests in the Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs.

Led by the environmental NGO Life Arċipelagu Garnija’s project team, the observers took to the seas on sunset boat tours to enjoy the islands’ amazing wildlife, particularly the Scopoli’s shearwater (ċiefa in Maltese). It is the largest of Malta’s shearwater species and during the breeding season, can be seen congregating in large numbers on the sea after it returns from foraging trips, a behaviour known as ‘rafting’.

Adult shearwaters spend all day at sea searching for food to bring back to their single chicks and only return to their nests under the cover of darkness.

Malta is home to three per cent of the global population of Scopoli’s shearwaters (4,000 to 5,000 pairs), with about 1,000 pairs nesting at Ta’ Ċenċ alone.

At the end of June and the beginning of July – which is the peak of the seabird’s breeding season – hundreds of them can be seen gathering at sea at dusk. As darkness falls, they begin to leave the water and fly to their burrows in the cliffs of Ta’ Ċenċ to take their turns incubating their eggs.

The Scopoli’s shearwater has been the subject of ongoing studies by BirdLife Malta through several EU Life-funded projects for more than 12 years. The aim is to research the lives of these secretive birds to create marine-protected areas to safeguard them.

This, in fact, became a reality in 2016, when thanks to BirdLife Malta and its partners, an inventory of eight marine important areas where these seabirds breed was established.

These breeding reserves were designated to be marine special protection areas within the Natura 2000 network by the government, supported by the European Commission, and they give Malta’s seabirds full protection on land and at sea.

BirdLife Malta’s annual Life Arċipelagu Garnija shearwater boat trips take place within the waters of one of the marine special protection areas.

Caught on camera. A man films the annual spectacle. Photo: Kinga Kupska

Birdwatchers heading to the Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs to witness the birds taking flight at sunset. Photo: Elena Karatzia