Façade of Marsascala old parish church restored

The façade of Marsascala's old parish church has been restored, in an eight-month project undertaken by the Culture Ministry's restoration directorate.

Photo: DOI/Anthony Sultana

The façade was deteriorating and was visibly damaged, with missing stonework, a soiled upper section and cracks caused by rusting metal fixtures.

Restoration experts used nylon brushes, water and hand tools to clean metal inserts and partly reconstructed two steeples by using existing stone voussoirs that were still on the roof of the church.

Stones had to be replaced from the lower area of the façade due to back weathering.

The whole façade was then consolidated by pointing where needed, with the church's main door restored to remove and replace rotting parts.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici praised the work and said the government was committed to preserving significant sites and monuments in Maltese towns and villages.

The restoration project was part of the '‘Restoration Works Scheme for Local Councils’, which was launched in 2015 on an annual basis and which 10 localities have made use of in the ensuing years.