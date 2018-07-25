Announcements - July 25, 2018

ATTARD. On July 18, at the General Hospital, Victoria, Gozo, ANTON F. passed away at the age of 75, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Antonia, his brother Joe, his sister Carmen and her husband Joseph Sacco, his sister-in-law Francesca, widow of his brother Feliċ, his nieces and nephews, children of his late sister Rita and her late husband Angelo Ciappara, Mary Anne, Joyce and her husband Charles Azzopardi, Paul and his wife Lina, Sonia and her husband Paul Xuereb, Angela and her husband Jesmond Grima, his other nieces and nephews, Charles and his wife Betty, Josephine and her husband Michael Ellul, Emmanuel and his wife Doris, Victor and his wife Rita, Elizabeth and her husband Kader Alkaiet, Grace, Marthese and her husband Geoffrey Mizzi, Georgina and her husband Ismail Abosakini, Jonathan, Ian, Alex and his wife Naoko, his great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday, July 26, at 4.45pm. The funeral cortège leaves from outside the Leone Philharmonic Society Club and will be accompanied by the Leone Band to the Gozo Cathedral where Mass præsente cadavere will be concelebrated at 5.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On July 21, at Simblija Care Home, notary JOSEPH, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary Grace, his children Mark and his wife Margaret, Stephen and his wife Sandra, Irene and her husband Micheal Frendo, Suzanne and her husband Mark Gollcher, his precious grandchildren Julian, Maximilian and his wife Jeannine, Clare, Rebecca, Raphael, Michael and his wife Joanna, Emma and Ridder, Luke, Sara and her husband Jonathan Mizzi, Julia, Kristina and her fiancé Michael, Erik and Sandie, his great grandchild Maya, his sisters-in-law Winifred Scicluna and Mary Mahoney, his cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends and carers. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home tomorrow, Thursday, July 26, 9.10am for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On July 23 at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY widow of Joe from Balzan, passed away peacefully, at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Dearly missed and never forgotten by her son Anthony and her daughter Sherieka and her husband Jonathan Ferris, her grand-children, her sisters and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thurs-day, July 26, 2018 at 8am to Annunciation Parish Church, Balzan, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. It is the wish of the family that those who plan to attend the funeral do not wear black attire. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 21, ANTHONY (TONY), former director of Swansea Enterprises and chairman of Camilleri Funeral Directors International, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 74. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Pauline, his sons, Raymond and his wife Hassnae, Johann and his wife Maria, his grandchildren Tony, Johnny, Michael, Gianni and Samantha, his carer Jarunee, his sister Mary, nephews and nieces, their respective families, Pauline’s family in Australia, relatives and friends in Malta and overseas. Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, June 27 at 4pm at the Parish Church of Naxxar. A cremation service will be held in England at a later date. No flowers by request but donations in his name sent to the Malta Hospice Movement or The Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. The family wish to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their service and dedication over the past years. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE, H.E. ERIC PHILIP, GCHS Lieutenant, Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Maltese Lieutenancy, on Monday, July 23 at St James Capua Hospital, after a short illness, borne with Christian fortitude, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by his immediate family. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Mariella née Arrigo, his children Eric and his wife Mikela, Louisa and her husband Ruben Depasquale, his treasured grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric, his mother Romea, his sisters Marina married to Leslie Lowell and Mariella, his nieces Anita and Julie, the Confrères and Consoeurs of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, relatives, friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today and proceeds to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church, Balluta, for Mass præsente cadavere at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, care of “Begonia,” 90 Triq l-Imghazel, Swieqi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the Central Home, Mosta, EMMANUELA, of Żurrieq, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Anthony and his wife Michelle, Mary and her husband Leonard Grech, John and his wife Joanna, her brothers and sisters and their families, grandchildren Stephen and his wife Jenny, Alexander and his wife Ruth, Edward and his fiancée Christine, Anna and her husband Anthony Catania, Maria, Jan, Daniel, great-grandchildren Nina and Michael, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, July 26, at 8.00am for St Catherine Parish Church, Żurrieq, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De GIORGIO – JOHN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANNA, 1957-2017. Remembering a very dear friend. Albert.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANNA. In loving memory of a dear friend, today being the first anniversary of her death. Class of 1973, Convent of the Sacred Heart.

QUATTROMANI – ANTOINE. In ever loving memory of our dear father on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remem­bered and never forgotten by his children Graziella and Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. On the first anniversary of her passing away. A much loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother, remembered lovingly by her family.

XUEREB – Professor PIETRO XUEREB, July 25, 1963. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Mafine and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2018. Last trading day Friday, August 3, reopen Monday, August 20.