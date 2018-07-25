This week at the cinema - July 25, 2018

Tom Cruise risks his life and limb once again in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Genre: Action

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, Wes Bentley, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby

Duration: 127 minutes

Class: 12A

KRS Releasing Ltd

After Rogue Nation (2015), Tom Cruise returns to his iconic film role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The film is co-written, produced and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who was also behind the fifth film.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout tells the story of a mission gone wrong. Agent Hunt is hunted by assassins and former allies as he races against time to prevent a terrorist organisation from provoking a global catastrophe, which involves a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca.

Among other scenes, Cruise races a motorbike helmet-less through oncoming traffic round Paris’s Arc de Triomphe and pilots a helicopter though mountain ravines in Kashmir.

Cast members from the previous films such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin reprise their roles. New faces include those of Henry Cavill as an assassin tasked with eliminating Hunt and his team and Vanessa Kirby as a black market arms dealer known as White Widow.

The film earned very good ratings and reviews.

Among others, Helen O’Hara of Empire wrote: “A combination of thrilling stunts, insane daring and clever writing make this a stunning piece of action cinema. Just be sure to take your heart medications first, and hold on tight.”

Michael Ordona said that this might “well be the best Mission: Impossible movie yet”, while the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the ‘impossible’ part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

The film is being released internationally, including Malta, today.

Ratings

IMDB: 9.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Empire: 5 stars

Dracula falls in love in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Genre: Animation

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Voices of: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi

Duration: 97 minutes

Class: PG

KRS Releasing Ltd

The third instalment of the franchise sees the monster family on holiday on a luxury cruise ship. Everything runs smoothly for Dracula’s pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer. But the dream holiday turns into a nightmare when Mavis realises Dracula has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

The film received average reviews, with critics commenting that it’s fast, funny and good-humoured.

Sandie Angulo Chen commented: “This ‘threequel’ lives up to the standards of its predecessors, which means it’s fairly silly but promotes positive messages.”

The film opens in Malta on Friday.

Ratings

IMDB: 6.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

Empire: N/A