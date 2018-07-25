Short films by Kinemastik

A programme of short films are being screened during the 14th edition of the Kinemastik International Short Film Festival, taking place between Friday and Sunday at the Garden of Rest in Floriana.

As in previous years, the audience will get a chance to vote for their favourite film but the best film will be selected by an international jury and will be awarded the Golden Dot trophy.

Short films are becoming an increasingly popular vehicle for artistic producers seeking to tackle topical and provocative issues.

The Kinemastik International Short Film Festival provides a platform through which resident film-makers can forge meaningful creative and professional connections with leaders in the world of cinema, as well as share their work with local audiences and guest speakers.

Over the years, the festival has also earned itself a place in the hearts of local filmgoers thanks to an intimate ambience that allows viewers to experience the full appeal of the short films selected, the organisers said.

Kinemastik will also be featuring the ninth edition of the Children’s Film Festival in Malta, also known as Little Rock People, on Sunday.

Little Rock People aims to introduce the younger audience to the world of short film through a selection of unpatronising and potentially challenging films that aim to provoke, question and entertain discerning young festival-goers.

Tickets for the festival can be bought at the door up to 30 minutes before the screening starts. The Kinemastik International Short Film Festival is supported by the Malta Arts Council. For more information, visit www.kinemastik.org.