Modern dance at the Manoel

Photo: Stephen Buhagiar

Parade & the Velvet Gentleman celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ballet Parade, premiered in 1917 by Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

This 20th-century masterpiece features the music of Erik Satie scored to a one-act scenario by Jean Cocteau with costumes and sets designed by Pablo Picasso.

This new version of Parade revisits the ballet on an interdisciplinary platform, embellishing the choreography with stop motion animation, puppetry and projection dancing. The performance includes other works by Satie, known by his contemporaries as ‘the velvet gentleman, such as Gymnopédies and Gnossiennes, as well as works prefiguring the minimalism of Steve Reich and the incidental music of John Cage.

Parade & the Velvet Gentleman is organised by the Manoel Theatre, the Valletta 2018 Foundation and the Malta Association for Contemporary Music as part of the Valletta 2018 programme.

The show runs on Friday at 9pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta. For tickets, visit www.teatru-manoel.com.mt.