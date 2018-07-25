Gripping contemporary thriller

Denis Moschitto and Diane Kruger in a scene from In the Fade.

Spazju Kreattiv is screening In the Fade – a gripping thriller exploring the lengths one woman would go to seek retribution after a brutal terrorist attack. The film is by critically acclaimed film-maker Fatih Akin (The Edge of Heaven).

Inspired by shocking real-life events, the film tells the story of Katja (Diane Kruger), whose life is torn apart when her husband and young son are suddenly killed in a bomb attack. A police investigation points to a pair of young neo-Nazis as the key suspects, but when a lack of evidence fails to fully incriminate them, Katja is forced to take matters into her own hands and her hunt for justice begins to take increasingly dangerous and unexpected turns.

The film is showing on Thursday at 7.30pm and on Saturday at 8.30pm at St James Cavalier, Valletta. For tickets, visit http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org .