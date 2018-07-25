Advert
Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:42

Claire Baluci live in concert

Musician Claire Baluci is giving a live theatre organ performance in aid of the Jesuit-run Paulo Freire Institute, Żejtun this week.

The educational organisation provides literacy, employability training and related services to various individuals, especially the vulnerable in society.

The event will feature vocalists Jacqueline Grimaud and Nicole Weaving, professional dance groups and light and visual effects that will transport the audience into a variety of musical genres, ranging from classical to pop, big band to rock and soul to latino.

Tickets for the concert, to be held on Saturday at 7.30pm at the St Aloysius  Theatre, Birkirkara, are available through www.showshappening.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/164866664372827/ .

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Oasis – collective art exhibition

  2. Musical tells story of Magdalene Sisters

  3. Everett’s The Happy Prince– a vivid rendition

  4. This week at the cinema - July 25, 2018

  5. Farsons Beer Festival kicks off

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed