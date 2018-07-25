Claire Baluci live in concert

Musician Claire Baluci is giving a live theatre organ performance in aid of the Jesuit-run Paulo Freire Institute, Żejtun this week.

The educational organisation provides literacy, employability training and related services to various individuals, especially the vulnerable in society.

The event will feature vocalists Jacqueline Grimaud and Nicole Weaving, professional dance groups and light and visual effects that will transport the audience into a variety of musical genres, ranging from classical to pop, big band to rock and soul to latino.

Tickets for the concert, to be held on Saturday at 7.30pm at the St Aloysius Theatre, Birkirkara, are available through www.showshappening.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/164866664372827/ .