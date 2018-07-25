Advert
A tale of perseverance

Spazju Kreattiv is screening The Breadwinner today at 7.30pm.

The film tells the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001.

When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana disguises herself as a boy to support her family.

With dauntless perseverance, Parvana draws strength from the stories her father told her, and ultimately risks her life to discover if he is still alive.

The film is showing today at 7.30pm at St James Cavalier, Valletta. For tickets, visit http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org .

