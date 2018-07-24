Advert
Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:22 by Reuters

Hundreds missing after Laos dam collapse - media

Evacuation has started of people still trapped by rising waters

Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in Laos collapsed, causing flash flooding which swept away homes, state media reported on Tuesday.

Officials have brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province in the southeast of the country as water levels rise after the dam collapsed, ABC Laos news reported.

It did not provide further details about the incident.

A video posted by the news network on its Facebook page showed villagers stopping to watch fast-flowing water from the side of a river bank.

Environmental rights groups have for years raised concerns about Laos' hydropower ambitions, including worries over the impact of dams on the Mekong River, its flora and fauna and the rural communities and local economies that depend on it.

