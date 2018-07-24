Maria Tabone – a tribute (1) - Philip Farrugia Randon

Writing an appreciation for a mother-in-law is not a common thing but my mother-in-law was, in any case, quite uncommon. I loved her dearly and I am sure she shared the same sentiment towards me.

Maria Tabone always kept both her feet firmly on the ground. She remained the same from when I first met her 48 ago. She was always conscious of her duties, which she assiduously performed with much love. A wonderful wife, a darling mother, a compassionate heart with those who needed her assistance, an exemplary public figure.

She fully lived the life of a dedicated wife who loved her husband intensely and who never for one moment failed to assist and support him both in his early times as a doctor, then as ophthalmologist, including his long years with the World Health Organisation roaming around the Far East, subsequently in politics and finally as President of Malta. She untiringly gave him the courage and strength to meet the challenges ahead. Love was the catalyst. Right to her last days, every night before going to bed she would kiss her husband’s photo with the words, “Good night Ċensu. Ħallejtni (you have left me)”. She had fallen in love with him when she was still very young and she remained so passionately to the very end.

Being a mother of eight was certainly not an easy job. For several years she was on her own when her husband was specialising and working abroad; yet she did it without playing the part of the victim. When all her children had their partners, we would all swarm at their home and there she was, preparing exquisite sandwiches and mouth-watering pasta and sweets. And then her husband would casually inform her that he had invited six or perhaps 10 persons (he was very approximative on this point) for dinner, and she would take all this by her stride. I can vouch that I never, never heard her grumble once. She would enjoy our company and take it all in her stride. Even in politics she never expected any special attention but would give her all to help anyone, irrespective of colour or belief. And when her husband rose to the post of President of Malta, she remained who she always was: the lovable unpretentious Maria Tabone.

She was deeply religious but was never a bigot. She loved a good laugh and lapped a good joke; she would expect me to rhyme a funny għanja on many occasions. Yes, we have had some good laughs together.

A couple of months ago I was sitting by her side. We were alone and we spoke about the past. I videoed her on my iPad for a good 15 minutes. She recollected her early days in Valletta, the shops she visited when still very young, her school days, some members of my family whom she knew well, her daily visit to St John’s church, the day she first met Ċensu and was smitten with him, how she decided there would never be anyone else but him, how she and Ċensu overcame the troubles of life hand in hand. She did not need prompting, she just poured out part of her life. And I listened carefully. I knew her story well but I loved hearing her relate those chapters in her own simple, direct and emotive way.

Now her story continues somewhere else, where the Lord will hug her close to Him and ask her to sit near her beloved husband, Ċensu, and her dear son, bearing also the same name.

Goodbye and thank you for your unreserved generosity in sharing your love. Rest in peace.