Troubled young mother gets bail as court affords her another chance

A young troubled mother with an apparent anger management problem was given a second chance by a court after an alleged episode of domestic violence.

The 21-year old woman, who was currently residing with her grandmother, was arraigned under arrest after her latest violent outburst landed her on the wrong side of the law.

The incident took place on Monday at around 9.30pm when the woman allegedly flew into a temper when her request for money was turned down by her elderly relative, damaging the door of her granny’s residence.

The police were called in and the young lady was escorted to court under arrest on Tuesday charged with threatening her grandmother, causing her to fear violence, and breaching the peace.

Other charges related to the alleged theft of three bank cheques from her granny and voluntary damage to the victim’s property.

Acknowledging the accused as the same person facing separate criminal proceedings over another incident, duty magistrate Ian Farrugia pointed out that the young lady was a social case. “There are big social problems here,” the magistrate explained.

The woman’s long-suffering granny, also present in the courtroom, stepped forward explaining to the magistrate how her granddaughter had a behavioural problem on account of great pent up anger which sometimes spilled over.

A request for bail was not objected to by the prosecution so long as the woman was barred from approaching her granny in any manner whatsoever.

The request was upheld by the court against a €1,000 personal guarantee and an obligation to sign the bail book twice a week in the new locality where she was to take up residence, far away from her granny’s hometown.

“I’ve granted you bail. You have a duty to care for your one-year old son. I’m going to give you a chance. But don’t you even dare look in the direction of your granny. If she files another police report, you’ll end up in jail,” were the magistrate’s parting words of advice, as the restless young lady nodded in understanding.

Senior Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.