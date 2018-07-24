Advert
Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 07:27

Today's front pages - July 24, 2018

What's making headlines in local newspapers

This is a summary of front page headlines in today’s newspapers.

The Times of Malta focuses on Monday morning’s double murder in Għargħur, in which a man is believed to have stabbed his own mother and aunt to death over suspicions that they were sneaking tranquillisers into his coffee.

The newspaper also reports on fallout from the Egrant inquiry conclusions, with PN leader Adrian Delia facing a growing backlash within his parliamentary group.

The Malta Independent focuses on the same two stories, with the Għargħur murder given top billing above an article noting that the Egrant inquiry has exposed divisions within the PN.

L-Orizzont writes that PN MPs are opposing their party leader Adrian Delia, while the latter’s ally Clyde Puli is pushing for Simon Busuttil to move on and join Partit Demokratiku.

In-Nazzjon leads with news of the double murder and a photo of the house where the crime took place, with the newspaper also emphasising PN leader Adrian Delia’s insistence that the PN had to respect the court’s verdict and accept the findings published in Egrant inquiry conclusions.

