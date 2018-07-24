PES happy Muscat cleared of corruption, lashes out at PN

Stanishev with Muscat earlier this month.

The Party of European Socialists said it had welcomed judicial inquiry conclusions in Malta "unequivocally ruling out" that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his family were ever connected to money laundering or corruption.

In a statement, the PES said it is deeply troubling and shocking that international forensic experts found that documents that were presented, and allegedly showing these links, were forged and signatures falsified.

The reaction came in the wake of a magisterial inquiry into secret Panama company Egrant, which found falsified signatures, differing testimonies and no proof.

The PES said it is worried by the information, that the Nationalist Party, part of the European People’s Party, took ownership of the false allegations and tried to lead the country in political turmoil.

Political parties should earn the trust of their voters by proposing concrete measures to improve the lives of their citizens, rather than scheme over falsified evidence, it said.

PES president Sergei Stanishev said: “This is the right way of tackling such accusations – in an open and transparent process with full respect of the rule of law. I am proud that the Prime Minister of Malta was cleared from all accusations. Now Joseph Muscat and his government can continue full steam ahead with the reforms for the benefit of the people in Malta, for equality and social justice.”