PD would support no confidence motion against Delia

Marlene Farrugia addressing a protest before last year's election.

Demoratic Party MPs Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia would support a no confidence motion in parliament against Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Marlene Farrugia accused Dr Delia of acting like Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s "poodle" after he had "sung the Prime Minister’s tune" on the Egrant inquiry.

Just hours after the publication of the Egrant inquiry, Dr Delia asked former PN leader Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from the party.

She said Dr Delia had risked the future of the whole party by taking the Prime Minister's word. The PN leader's statement had caused a backlash among several MPs who lent their support for Dr Busuttil and called for party unity.

Dr Farrugia said it was clear that both Labour and PN were working hand-in-hand.

PD, which campaigned on the same electoral ticket as the Nationalist Party in the general election last year, could not support the PN’s continued silence on key issues, she said.

Asked what Dr Busuttil should do in the current situation, Dr Farrugia said it was obvious he should not serve under a “poodle”.

She insisted that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should apologise for keeping on his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.