Gozo store owner foils robbery attempt

An entrepreneur in Gozo foiled a robbery attempt on his Xagħra store in the early hours of Tuesday morning and managed to capture one of the two alleged thieves.

The 47-year-old, a British national, had just shut up shop and was sitting in his car when two hooded people, one holding what looked like a gun, approached him.

Rather than give in to their demands, the man resisted and managed to get hold of one of the aggressors, who police said was a 17-year-old youth, before calling for help. The gun the aggressors threatened him with turned out to be fake.

Police were called at 2.40am and rushed to the scene at Pjazza l-Vittorja in Xagħra. The youth was arrested and is in police custody. The shop owner was slightly injured in the altercation

Investigations are ongoing, police said.