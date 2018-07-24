Biometric attendance monitoring systems installed at Mater Dei

Biometric attendance monitoring systems have been installed at Mater Dei Hospital in an attempt to improve attendance verification processes, the Times of Malta has learnt.

The devices were first seen at the hospital around a week ago, with those visiting noticing long queues of staff lining up to clock in to work.

The devices were installed for both contractual and Mater Dei employees, the hospital’s CEO Ivan Falzon said when contacted.

Five biometric attendance devices were currently installed around the hospital building, including in the administration and the oncology wards, the Mater Dei CEO added.

The biometric attendance monitoring was part of the hospital’s efforts to move towards “eliminating manual processes”, Mr Falzon explained.

He added that the hospital was focusing on introducing operational gains “while ensuring the highest level of accountability and financial governance”.

The Mater Dei CEO admitted there were “some bottlenecks” in the new system, adding that long queues were forming at around 7am and 3pm.

However, he insisted that the queues were “not major issues” and the pilot project was being assessed as it was being deployed.

Mr Falzon also insisted that the initiative would address various recommendations that had been made by the National Audit Office over the years.

Under the previous administration, the NAO had issued a report on the lack of computerisation at Mater Dei, which it said was partly to blame for the excessive overtime clocked up in the payroll department.

In 2012, the NAO had discovered that a payroll officer at the hospital had received more than €35,000 in overtime payments.

Moreover, three clerks at the payroll department racked up an average of more than €28,000 each in overtime, according to the NAO.

At the time, the government said that the hospital management had tried to put in place a mechanism whereby all employees would punch in and out of work using an electronic system, but this initiative had been opposed by the unions.

Mr Falzon insisted that the new initiative will help increase benefits to calculate payroll.

“The introduction of these systems will also provide timely, more accurate audit trails, enhance accountability and see better control mechanisms in line with best practices in the field,” Mr Falzon said.