Serious problems need serious solutions

I don’t think that Malta has a more serious problem at present than the traffic one.

Sadly, I have not seen or heard of one single solution to this ever-worsening problem. We have reduced the size of roundabouts.

We have built flyovers and plan more. We have constructed new bypasses and widened main arterial roads. All well and good. But far from good enough.

I want to make one serious suggestion to our politicians and lawmakers, which, to my knowledge, no one has dared to make to date. That is to increase the driving licence age to 25 years with immediate effect. No millions of euros involved.

But it takes courage to implement as it might, in the short term, involve the sacred vote. It, therefore, might mean our politicians getting together and achieving consensus over this proposed action.

My proposal may not totally solve the present problem but I am convinced it will go a long way. Be brave. Go for it.