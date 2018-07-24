Mile End line-up

Two very interesting articles featured in the July 2 edition of this newspaper both point to a very bleak future insofar as our democracy is concerned.

The front-page report – ‘Council of Europe warns over equality board plan’ – is of great importance considering how ‘boards’ and their chairmen are appoin­ted nowadays.

The other very interesting article is nothing less than the editorial – ‘Benchmarking the judiciary’ – which is a very clear exposition of the way this government acts when it comes to defending its own.

It does not need an expert to see where all this is leading: the complete control of the last remaining independent institution. Just look at the line-up of the present judiciary and tell me if it is not a line-up familiar with the Mile End.

Poor Malta.