Advert
Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 06:04 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

Mile End line-up

Two very interesting articles featured in the July 2 edition of this newspaper both point to a very bleak future insofar as our democracy is concerned.

The front-page report – ‘Council of Europe warns over equality board plan’ – is of great importance considering how ‘boards’ and their chairmen are appoin­ted nowadays.

The other very interesting article is nothing less than the editorial – ‘Benchmarking the judiciary’ – which is a very clear exposition of the way this government acts when it comes to defending its own.

It does not need an expert to see where all this is leading: the complete control of the last remaining independent institution. Just look at the line-up of the present judiciary and tell me if it is not a line-up familiar with the Mile End.

Poor Malta.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Siege mentality

  2. A lesson

  3. Presumed guilty

  4. VAT receipts

  5. Serious problems need serious solutions

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed