Hospital car park

I have been visiting my husband at Mater Dei Hospital every day for the past three weeks and when I wrote this letter (July 19) it was the third or fourth time that both paying machines at the underground car park on level 0 were “Out of order”.

After 8pm everybody is tired and looking forward to go home but one loses time queuing at the outside paying post. If one opts to use the one on level -3, the queue is just as long as the machine on level -4 has been “Out of order” for the past year or more. If it cannot be repaired it should be removed.

Does the company running the underground parking know it has to see that the place is kept clean and in order?

Many people have complained to customer care about the dangerous ‘pavements’. Their edges should be painted white to be better seen. A friend of mine fell because she missed the edge and finished in one of the wards very badly hurt.

Who is supposed to see to such things? Is it the hospital management or the company that runs the place? Whoever is responsible is not doing anything to make the life of the users easier.