Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 24

Welcome to the timesofmalta.com football transfer blog. With the World Cup coming to a close clubs will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Times of Malta sports desk will try to bring you all the latest news on the biggest transfers from the major European leagues and the BOV Premier League.

4.22pm Lazio are targeting the signing of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, according to Il Messaggero.

The 29-year-old Spaniard spent last season on loan at his former club Deportivo La Coruna but could not prevent them being relegated from the Spanish top flight.

Having since returned to his parent club, he does not appear to have any future in North London despite the arrival of Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger as boss.

As such, the Italian daily claims Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has made Perez a key target as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking options.

Jens Wemmer has put pen to paper with Tarxien Rainbows.

4.07pm Tarxien Rainbows presented Jens Wemmer ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The German right-back agreed to join the Rainbows after a lengthy talk with the club where has informed about the club's project for this season.

He grew up in the Werder Bremen academy before joining SC Paderborn where he played 21 matches in the Bundesliga and 125 matches in the 2.Bundesliga.

The 32-year old player last featured for Greek top side Panathinaikos, with whom he played four games in the Greek top-flight.

Davide Mansi unveiled as Qormi FC player.

3.40pm Newly-promoted club Qormi FC bolstered their defensive department with the signing of Davide Mansi, who spent the 2017/2018 campaign with Mosta.

Mansi, 22, is a defender who can play in a three-man or a four-line defense and with the Blues played 18 Premier League games, scoring twice against Senglea Athletic and Tarxien Rainbows.

3.39pm Piotr Zielinski is on the verge of signing a new contract to remain at Napoli until 2023, it is reported.

The Pole joined the Partenopei from Udinese in 2016 and quickly established himself as a key figure in the San Paolo side’s starting line-up.

And despite talk of a move elsewhere this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 24-year-old is now ready to sign a new long-term deal to stay in Naples.

According to the Italian daily, talks between the Azzurri and Zielinski’s agent have successfully concluded.

3.37pm Tuttosport reports that Torino are working on a deal to sign Stefan El Shaarawy from Roma.

The 25-year-old appears surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico and has been linked with a move away from the Giallorossi.

And according to to the Italian daily, the Granata have made contact with Roma in order to register their interest.

El Shaarawy joined Milan as a youngster but, after a couple of injury hit seasons and a loan spell at Monaco, he was sold to Roma in 2016.

3.10pm Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso appears to confirm captain Leonardo Bonucci wants to leave the club, with Juventus and Manchester United linked.

The centre-back, who only joined the Rossoneri from the Old Lady last summer, has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro.

Speaking at a press conference on his side’s pre-season tour of the United States, Gattuso admitted Bonucci’s future is out of his hands.

“I’ve spoken to Leo and you need to be honest and say things as they are,” the Milan Coach commented.

“Leo had a meeting with me, but I am not the club and he needs to talk to the directors.

“Until he leaves my dressing room, I want to see the Bonucci I’ve seen over the last 12 days – a professional Bonucci, he is the first to push the group and he is behaving as a great captain.

“Then it will be up to Leo and the club to decide, but I hope that Bonucci can stay here. He is a player with mentality and talent.

“I think that when a player expresses a desire, the Coach must do all he can to convince him to stay.”

8pm Valencia have officially signed former Italy Under-21 right-back Cristiano Piccini from Sporting CP for a reported €8m.

The deal was confirmed in a video on Valencia’s official Twitter account, although only tattoos gave away his identity.

His contract with Los Che has also yet to be disclosed, while Tuttomercatoweb claims Sporting received €10m for the 25-year-old.

Sporting Lisbon go like buy Joao Mario from Inter if he ready to reduce him salary. (Correio de Manha) #InterInPidgin pic.twitter.com/IeRv8p8n6R — Inter In Pidgin (@InterInPidgin) July 23, 2018

7.45pm Sporting CP are reportedly keen on bringing back Joao Mario, but the Inter outcast would have to take a pay cut.

According to Correio de Manha, Sporting are ‘ready’ to rescue Joao Mario, who recently claimed he would not be returning to Inter.

However, the newspaper warns his former club cannot afford the €2.7m he currently earns a season, although it assures ‘an agreement is being worked on’.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals and assisted 13 for the Portuguese side, before joining the Nerazzurri last summer for €45m.

He spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at West Ham United, having fallen out of favour under Luciano Spalletti.

BREAKING: Bordeaux confirm an agreement has been reached for the transfer of Malcom to @OfficialASRoma. #SSN pic.twitter.com/XgX0cTGBZP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 23, 2018

7.15pm Roma have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Malcom from Girondins Bordeaux, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Italian media said Roma will pay around 37 million euros ($43.29 million) for the 21-year-old.

“The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms,” Roma said in a statement.

“The Brazilian will arrive in Rome shortly in order to complete the final aspects of the transfer.”

6.50pm Chancel Mbemba has completed a permanent move to FC Porto from Newcastle, ending a three-year spell at St James' Park.

The 23-year-old made a total of 59 appearances for the Magpies - and could face his old club when the two go head-to-head in a pre-season friendly on July 28.

#Sampdoria are reportedly meeting with Gregoire Defrel’s agent to work out the final details in a move from #ASRoma. https://t.co/BT5JgerxyM pic.twitter.com/K0j48No3KS — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 23, 2018

6.30pm Sampdoria are reportedly meeting with Gregoire Defrel’s agent to work out the final details in a move from Roma.

The Blucerchiati have been heavily linked with the Frenchman, especially after loaning Duvan Zapata to Atalanta.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that technical director Walter Sabatini and President Massimo Ferrero are meeting Defrel’s agent to define the final details.

It’s likely that the former Sassuolo man would arrive on an initial loan deal, with an option or obligation to buy.

6pm Roma appear to have beaten Inter and Everton to Bordeaux winger Malcom, with reports a deal is done.

The winger trained in the gym today rather than with his teammates, and early indication that a deal had been found.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that a deal is done, and Malcom will be a Giallorossi player in the coming days.

It’s expected that the deal will be worth around €40m total, though some of that figure may come from bonuses.

Newcastle, Leicester & West Ham are all interested in signing Stefano Sturaro. Juventus have set their price at 20m. #CorTorino pic.twitter.com/hRdSnjDNUW — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) July 18, 2018

5.45pm Stefano Sturaro’s agent confirms Juventus have received offers from West Ham United and Leicester City but “he doesn’t have a preferred destination”.

It appears the Italian international will leave Turin this summer, but a deal isn’t expected to be completed in the coming days.

“In reality there’s not the air of an imminent sale,” Carlo Volpi told JuveNews.eu.

“There are several offers on Juve’s table to evaluate. Anything can happen in football, because there are in fact many offers.

“There’s not only the big clubs West Ham and Leicester, but at least four other clubs interested in my client, who doesn’t have a preferred destination.

“We’re just waiting for a decision by the Bianconeri.”

#Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero makes it clear “Barotsz Bereszynski and Dennis Praet are not for sale” to #Napoli or anyone else. https://t.co/MbeHQOhqE6 pic.twitter.com/V13OfSiIht — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 23, 2018

5.30pm Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero makes it clear Bartosz Bereszynski and Dennis Praet are not for sale to Napoli or anyone else.

The Blucerchiati have been linked with a number of transfers involving the Neapolitan club, and the owner looked to clarify some things on Radio Crc.

“We haven’t called them for Chiriches and Tonelli,” Ferrero explained.

“I won’t call president Aurelio De Laurentiis, if he wants to do something then with Aurelio you have to wait for a first and second move. But if he rejected €15m from Stoke for Tonelli then he must be rich.

“Bereszynski and Praet are not for sale, even if they’ve been linked with Napoli. Primarily that’s because there was uncertainly about the Coach, the latter was very much liked by Sarri.

“Now I don’t know.”

Chelsea to complete £44m Daniele Rugani transfer as club hand defender five-year deal (Simon Johnson - The Standard) pic.twitter.com/SjRxCt96Cw — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 19, 2018

5pm Chelsea are reportedly readying a £45m bid for Daniele Rugani, according to Goal.

The Juventus defender has been a long-term target for the Blues and made a £36m offer for the centre-back earlier this month, but saw it knocked back by the Serie A champions.

No Malcom in the Bordeaux squad tonight pic.twitter.com/Gg0FFu9Xv6 — COYB (@stevie1919) July 18, 2018

4.30pm Roma target Malcom didn’t train with the rest of his Bordeaux team-mates today, indicating that a transfer may be imminent.

The Brazilian is believed to be close to joining the Giallorossi for around €40m, choosing a move to Serie A over a potential deal with Everton.

This morning the 21-year-old did not take part in the training session at the Haillan centre, instead working on his own in the gym.

That could be an indication that a transfer is close, with L’Équipe reporting that Girondins need to sell Malcom to make their own transfer moves.

4.20pm Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid looks secure with the Wales attacker expected to be one of their key players next season, according to AS.

Bale raised doubts over his status at the club, after their Champions League final win over Liverpool, regarding his lack of regular football.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has put the focus back on Bale and it seems likely he will remain with the European champions.

Barcelona have submitted a new bid of £65 million for Chelsea winger Willian. #CFC pic.twitter.com/21AF1W6ZMU — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) July 22, 2018

4pm Barcelona have put in an improved £64.2m bid for Willian but Manchester United have scuppered Chelsea’s hopes of replacing him with Anthony Martial, according to the London Evening Standard.

Chelsea are reportedly holding out for £70m for Willian having rejected £53m last week.

Mediaset are continuing to push the rumor that Sarri wants Pepe Reina at Chelsea. They say Chelsea could offer €7-8m to liberate him from Milan.



Note: Yes he CAN join another team in the same transfer window. pic.twitter.com/CjWBocyBXg — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) July 23, 2018

3.45pm Pepe Reina could leave Milan without ever playing a competitive game, as reports in Italy link him to Chelsea.

The Blues appear to be close to selling Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, and missed out on Alisson when the former Roma goalkeeper joined Liverpool in a €72.5m deal.

The Premier League side were then linked to Gianluigi Donnarumma, but SportMediaset reports it’s more likely that they’ll go for another Rossoneri goalkeeper.

New Coach Maurizio Sarri prefers Reina, since he’s better with his feet and he worked with the Spaniard at Napoli.

The veteran would only cost around €7-8m, but that would still generate a profit for Milan as they got him on a free transfer from Napoli.

Fulham sound close to announcing the signing of Besiktas goalkeeper Fabri. Here he is in action. #ffc pic.twitter.com/DnNrFw8LkU — Fulham Focus (@Fulham_Focus) July 20, 2018

3.15pm Besiktas goalkeeper Fabri is in the process of undergoing a medical at Motspur Park ahead of completing a switch to Fulham, Sky Sports News is reporting.

It was reported last week that the Whites were close to agreeing a deal with the Turkish club - and SkySports said that a deal was done over the weekend at close to £5m.

#Napoli captain Marek Hamsik confirms Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to stay, even if “going to China would have changed my life”. https://t.co/JNWIk52QBg pic.twitter.com/civaE6GYHo — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 23, 2018

3pm Napoli captain Marek Hamsik confirms Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to stay, even if “going to China would have changed my life”.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Far East in the summer, but no club would meet the €30m asking price.

The Slovakian could have agitated for a move, but new Coach Ancelotti convinced him to remain.

“He called me many times when I was in Slovakia and told me that he wanted me in the team,” Hamsik explained to Sky.

“I was happy with that, and also to have stayed. Going to China would have changed my life, I won’t hide that and I said publicly that I’d have liked to go. I’m happy to keep wearing this shirt though.”

???? MARCA: The most important week regarding Courtois transfer. Real Madrid wants to announce a transfer this week. pic.twitter.com/XPITWuKSL5 — Rafał (@InverseRM) July 23, 2018

2.30pm Thibaut Courtois' potential move to Real Madrid is being held up while Chelsea attempt to replace the goalkeeper, according to Marca.

The Premier League club are interested in bringing Petr Cech back to Stamford Bridge and are also considering a move for Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel.

Nico Pandiani (left) and Samuele Romeo (right) pose with the Hamrun Spartans shirt alongside club president Nunzio Antignani, Morris Pagniello and Gaetano Farrugio.

2.10pm Ħamrun Spartans have signed two new central defenders. Jorge Nicolas Pandiani and Samuele Romeo have both agreed to a one-year deal with the Spartans.

Pandiani and Romeo have both been lured to the Spartans through GISS International agency, headed by Morris Pagniello who is working with the Reds this season.

Pandiani is the son of former Uruguayan striker Walter, fondly remembered for his successful stint with Spanish giants Deportivo La Coruna.

After starting at Villarreal, Pandiani returned home to Uruguay where he played with top-flight club Miramar Misiones, where he played for a few months with his father Walter, while last season he was on the books of Canadian Soccer Club.

On the other hand, Romeo played all his career in the Italian Serie B and C and also formed part of the Empoli side coached by Maurizio Sarri, who has now taken over at Chelsea.

Corriere della Sera: #Inter, Contacts already started for Hector #Herrera (????????, 28 years old), the player has a only one year left of his contract with Porto and he is for sale and the price is €20m. #FCIM pic.twitter.com/0ThuvwwESG — Enjoy Inter News (@EnjoyInterNews) July 23, 2018

2pm Inter have been told they will need to pay €20m to sign midfielder Hector Herrera from Porto.

The Mexican, who represented his country at this summer’s World Cup, has just one year remaining on his contract with the Portuguese champions.

However, with the 28-year-old looking highly unlikely to sign a new deal at the Estadio do Dragao, his current club risk losing him for nothing next summer.

As such, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a fee of around €20m will be enough to sign Herrera.

1.45pm Netherlands international Bas Dost has decided to stay at Sporting Lisbon despite an attack two months ago by disgruntled supporters that left him with deep cuts on head.

Dost, 29, required stitches after being assaulted in an unprecedented training ground attack by a group of some 50 masked men.

In the wake of the attack, Dost said he would leave the Portuguese club but has had a change of heart and signed a new three-year deal.

“I’m very pleased about it and I just want to look forward now. I signed here two years ago and really like this club. It has been a difficult time but I still have the overwhelming feeling that I belong here,” he told Dutch media on Monday.

1.30pm Udinese have joined Sampdoria and Fiorentina in pursuit of Juventus’ Marko Pjaca, according to reports.

The Croatian winger is surplus to requirements in Turin, having spent the majority of the last year either injured or on loan.

And according to Messaggero Veneto, the Stadio Friuli club are the latest to register an interest in signing the 23-year-old, who joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016.

The Serie A champions are said to value Pjaca, who is also the subject of interest from Spanish club Valencia, at €20m.

Done deal: Slovenian manager Slavisa Stojanovic is Levski Sofia’s new head coach, with official confirmation expected early next week (via @Sportalbg) pic.twitter.com/pudqbHH3WF — mshumanov (@shumansko) July 22, 2018

1.10pm Former Slovenia boss Slavisa Stojanovic is set to take over as the new coach of Levski Sofia, sources close to the 26-times Bulgarian champions told Reuters on Monday.

Sources said that much-travelled Stojanovic had already agreed to join Levski on a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

The 48-year-old will replace Italian Delio Rossi, who was released following an early European exit last week.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, according to Marca. pic.twitter.com/SuNzpPo3aI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal_FS) July 23, 2018

12.50pm Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, according to Marca.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has already made five signings this summer, including a move for goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

12.30pm Juventus are considering a move for Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.

Tuttosport claims the Old Lady are monitoring the situation in the Spanish capital – where it is rumoured that one of the Montenegro international or Diego Godin will be allowed to leave.

Juve would also be interested in Godin, should Diego Simeone decide to sell the Uruguayan rather than Savic.

However, the Italian daily states the Serie A champions would be particularly keen on recruiting Savic, who has previous Serie A experience with Fiorentina.

12.15pm Liverpool officials will fly to Turkey to complete a move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Vida caught the eye at Russia 2018 where he guided Croatia to their very first World Cup final, before suffering defeat to France.

Turkish newspaper Milliyet claim Besiktas have rejected a £19.7m bid from West Ham and snubbed an approach from Everton which did not match their valuation.

Besiktas reportedly want £26.8m for Vida, and it is understood Liverpool will step up their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

BREAKING: Leonardo have contacted Juventus director Beppe Marotta for Higuain, according to Sky pic.twitter.com/PYSpoDxlwb — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 22, 2018

12pm Milan have reportedly offered Gonzalo Higuain a four-year contract on wages of €4.5m a season.

Following the recent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the Old Lady this summer.

Chelsea are the favourites to secure Higuain’s signature, with the 30-year-old having previously worked with new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri while the duo were at Napoli.

However, the Rossoneri have upped their interest in the last 24 hours, with new owners Elliott Management keen to make a statement of intent in the transfer market.

BREAKING: @Wolves agree £5m fee with Monaco for Joao Moutinho - Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/NHF6ft8QzP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 23, 2018

11.45am Wolves are close to signing Portugal international Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have agreed a £5m fee for the 31-year-old, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Wolves are reportedly ready to offer the midfielder a two-year deal as they add to their squad ahead of their Premier League return next month.

#Roma, deal completed for #Olsen, the goalkeeper is set to arrive in the city: the figures https://t.co/daQoYV0LUu — Zeke Tell (@ZekeTell) July 22, 2018

11.30am Reports in Sweden suggest Robin Olsen will fly to Italy on Tuesday, as he prepares to complete a €12m move from FC Copenhagen to Roma.

The Giallorossi sold Alisson to Liverpool for a world record €72.5m last week, and the 28-year-old immediately emerged as the favourite to replace him.

The goalkeeper’s agent was spotted in the eternal city for talks, and now Aftonbladet is reporting that a deal is done.

11.20am Mateo Kovacic remains firm in his desire to leave Real Madrid, reports Marca.

Kovacic last month revealed his desire to change clubs this summer, citing a need for regular first-team football. The Croatia midfielder met new Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday and asked him to let him leave.

Lopetegui tried to persuade him to stay but Kovacic remains convinced that the best thing is for him to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United are among the interested clubs who have contacted him and offered him the possibility of greater first-team action.

