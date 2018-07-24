Announcements - July 24, 2018

BRINCAT. On July 21, at Simblija Care Home, notary JOSEPH, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary Grace, his children Mark and his wife Margaret, Stephen and his wife Sandra, Irene and her husband Michael Frendo, Suzanne and her husband Mark Gollcher, his precious grandchildren Julian, Maximilian and his wife Jeannine, Clare, Rebecca, Raphael, Michael and his wife Joanna, Emma and Ridder, Luke, Sara and her husband Jonathan Mizzi, Julia, Kristina and her fiancé Michael, Erik and Sandie, his great grandchild Maya, his sisters-in-law Winifred Scicluna and Mary Mahoney, his cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends and carers. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home on Thursday, July 26, at 9.10am for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On July 23 at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY widow of Joe from Balzan, passed away peacefully, at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Dearly missed and never forgotten by her son Anthony and her daughter Sherieka and her husband Jonathan Ferris, her grandchildren, her sisters and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The Funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday July 26, 2018 at 8am to Annunciation Parish Church, Balzan, where a Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement, Balzan will be greatly appreciated. It is the wish of the family that those who plan to attend the funeral do not wear black attire. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE BONO. On Friday, July 20, MARGARET, née Thorne, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Walter and his wife Terry, Anna and her husband Edwin, Mario and his wife Eileen, her grandchildren Jeanine and her husband Alexander, Jean Paul and his wife Anastasia, Christina and her fiancé Gian Carlo, her great-grandchild David, siblings, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, July 24, at 3.30pm at the parish church of Msida. No flowers by request but donations in her name sent to the Malta Hospice Movement or Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the Reverend Mother, Sister Nazzara and staff at Pax et Bonum Home for their service and dedication.

EVERETT. The family of Captain ALAN EVERETT is very sad to announce that he passed away on Sunday, July 15, following a short illness, aged 69. He served for 46 years in the Merchant Navy and retired after many years as a Master Mariner and ship’s Captain. Alan enjoyed many happy years living as a resident in Malta, taking pleasure in the Maltese way of life and its people. He will be greatly missed by his friends and also his family back in the United Kingdom. Details of the funeral will be announced shortly.

FENECH PACE, H.E. Eric Philip, GCHS Lieutenant, Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Maltese Lieutenancy, on Monday, July 23 at St. James Capua Hospital, after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude, aged 67 passed peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by his immediate family. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Mariella née Arrigo, his children Eric and his wife Mikela, Louisa and her husband Ruben Depasquale, his treasured grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric, his mother Romea, his sisters Marina married to Leslie Lowell and Mariella, his nieces Anita and Julie. The Confreres and Consoeurs of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, relatives, friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves St. James Capua Hospital on Wednesday, July 25 and proceeds to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church, Balluta for Mass praesente cadavere at 8:30am followed by internment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem c/o "Begonia," 90 Triq l-Imghazel, Swieqi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On Monday, July 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMA, widow of Edward, of Sliema, aged 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Doreen and her husband Peter Busuttil, Joe and his wife Tessie, Alfred and his wife Bridget, Carmen and her partner Leofric Tabone Valletta, grand-children Claire, Wendy, Janice, Christine, Geraldine and Lee-Anne, great grandchildren, her sister Virginia Micallef, her sister-in-law Ines Borg, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, July 24, at 9am for Stella Maris church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

VOLANDE. On Saturday, July 14, in Karlsruhe, Germany, MARIA, née Carabot, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Andreas and Jacqueline, her sisters Gabriella, Veronica and Bernadette and her partner David, her brother Raphael and his wife Helen, her nephews, nieces, relatives and treasured friends in Germany as well as in Malta. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, July 26, at 8.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always loved and sadly missed by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and her grandchildren.

BONGIOVANNI – ROBERT. Still celebrating your life and remembering you every day after good Lord took you in His care 30 years ago. Until we join you, please look over us and all our families. Rest in the peace of heaven forever.

GALEA. In loving memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, CECILIA, on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Paul, her children Antoinette and her husband Emanuel, Angelic and his wife Dorothy, and her grandchildren Francesco, Keith and Kurt. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANNA. Treasured memories of a loving sister and aunt on the first anniversary of her passing. Sorely missed by Marisa, John, Marc and Giselle.

MONTEBELLO – EVELYN. Treasured and loving memories on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Lawrence, Dennis, Louise Anne, and Christine, and their respective families.

