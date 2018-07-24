Over 650 find jobs between June 2017 and June 2018

In June, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,778 decreasing

by 26.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2017.

Data provided by Jobsplus for June 2018 indicate a decline of 560 persons registering under Part I and a decrease of 94 among those registering under Part II of the unemployment register, when compared to June 2017.

Those who found jobs were different ages and had been registering for work for different durations, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks.

The unemployment rate in December 2017 – the last date for which figures were available – stood at 1.1 per cent of the labour supply, (excluding part-time employment) and varied from 1.3 per cent among men to 0.8 per cent among women.