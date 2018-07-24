Oasis – collective art exhibition

From left: Ivona Matejkova, Lubica El Malaheg, Bernard Anastasi and Josette Fenech.

A collective art exhibition organised by the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta and the honorary consulate general of Slovakia in Malta will be on display at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus.

Proceeds will go towards research through the RIDT – the University’s research trust. Exhibiting artists will include Josette Fenech (Josette Fenech Artworks), Bernard Anastasi, Ivona Matejkova (Ima Art) and Lubica El Malaheg.

The exhibition will be on display today from 8am to 1pm and from tomorrow to July 30 from 8am to 8pm.