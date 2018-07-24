Musical tells story of Magdalene Sisters

Il-Ħanina Maddalena, a new Maltese musical telling the story of the Magdalene Sisters of Valletta, premiered as part of this year’s edition of the Malta International Arts Festival, is inspired by true events, telling the story of one of Valletta’s hidden secrets, the Magdalene Sisters.

Set in the 18th century, it follows the story of three virgins who join the monastery of St Mary Magdalene. Today, the church in Merchants Street is one of the few reminders of this order, which inspired the story of Il-Ħanina Maddalena.

Written by Simon Bartolo and Loranne Vella, with music by Dominic Galea, the musical is directed by Josette Ciappara, with choreography by Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli.

Over 50 artists and well-known personalities, including Chiara, Amber, Leontine and Dorothy Bezzina, take part.

Il-Ħanina Maddalena is on from Wednesday to Sunday at 9pm at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta. Tickets may be obtained online from www.ilhanina.com.