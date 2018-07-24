The Farsons Beer Festival kicks off on Thursday at the National Park in Ta’ Qali. It is on until August 4.

Thursday’s event will feature Relikc and Caravana Sun on the main stage, with Decline the Fall, 12th Ode and Forsaken on the rock stage and the Narrow Lane Trio and Kersten & Petra on the Blues N Brews stage.

Friday’s event will feature William Mangion and Airport Impressions on the main stage, Fuzz­honeys, Massacre House Party and The Ranch on the rock stage and Vinyl Paradise and Jay Minor on the Blues N Brews.

The Crowns and Red Electrick will be performing on Saturday on the main stage, while Bila, Beesqueeze and B.N.I. will entertain on the rock stage and Bernie & Pod and Yorija on the Blues N Brews stage.

Sunday will feature Vinyl Paradise and The Rifffs on the main stage, with The Plakard Project, Mirage and Pyramid Suns on the rock stage and Kylie & Noogie and Cheryl Balzan singing blues.