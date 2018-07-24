Everett’s The Happy Prince– a vivid rendition

Rupert Everett as Oscar Wilde.

The last days of Oscar Wilde – and the ghosts that haunted them – are vividly evoked in Rupert Everett’s directorial debut, The Happy Prince, which will be screened today at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta.

The story of the last days of Wilde in exile stars Colin Firth, Emily Watson, Tom Wilkinson and Everett.

Everett gives a career-best performance as Wilde, physically and emotionally embodying the literary genius as he lives out his last days in exile in Europe.

His body ailing and heavy, his mind spinning, he survives by falling back on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. As the film travels through Wilde’s final act and journeys through England, France and Italy, desire and loyalty face off, the transience of lust is laid bare and the true riches of love are revealed.

The film will show today at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-happy-prince/.