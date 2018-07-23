Watch: Building collapses in Miami, injuring one
Dramatic footage captures the incident
A building collapsed in Miami on Monday morning, injuring one person.
Initial reports said that the building was scheduled for demolition.
Reports say that the person, who was hitting by the debris, was in a critical condition.
The spectacular collapse was captured on film
At least one person hospitalized after Miami Beach building that was being demolished collapsed Monday morning, officials say. https://t.co/kGimHHTbq9 - @nbc6— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2018
Video: GC Construction pic.twitter.com/ygbBTMs2l6