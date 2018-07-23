Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 21:45 by Reuters

Watch: Building collapses in Miami, injuring one

Dramatic footage captures the incident

A building collapsed in Miami on Monday morning, injuring one person.

Initial reports said that the building was scheduled for demolition.

Reports say that the person, who was hitting by the debris, was in a critical condition.

The spectacular collapse was captured on film

 

