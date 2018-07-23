Watch: Not a 'divine' intervention at the Western Wall in Jerusalem

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An elderly worshipper had a close call on Monday when a 100kg stone suddenly fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall and crashed at her feet.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the boulder may have been dislodged by erosion caused by vegetation or moisture in the biblical wall, the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray.

One of Islam's holiest sites, the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock stand, lies above.