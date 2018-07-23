Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 18:16 by Reuters

Watch: Not a 'divine' intervention at the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Boulder falls, barely missing worshipper

An elderly worshipper had a close call on Monday when a 100kg stone suddenly fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall and crashed at her feet.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the boulder may have been dislodged by erosion caused by vegetation or moisture in the biblical wall, the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray.

One of Islam's holiest sites, the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock stand, lies above.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: China is using a cartoon soybean to deliver a political...

  2. Swiss folklore fans gather for world's biggest alpine horn festival

  3. Watch: Not a 'divine' intervention at the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed