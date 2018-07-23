Today's front pages - July 23, 2018

The conclusions of the Egrant inquiry unsurprisingly loom large in Monday’s local newspapers. Here is a summary of their front pages.

The Times of Malta writes that the magisterial inquiry found no evidence linking the Prime Minister’s wife to Panama company Egrant.



The paper also reports that nurses at Mater Dei’s main operating theatre will not take part in medical interventions when staff shortages kick in, under orders of their union.

The Malta Independent splashes with a large photo of Joseph Muscat composing himself during his Sunday morning press conference, in which he expressed relief that the Egrant “nightmare is over”.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the Nationalist Party’s response to the Egrant conclusions, with party leader Adrian Delia having said that the party’s credibility in the fight against corruption “must remain intact”.



The paper also highlights the fact that the party’s administrative council has given Dr Delia, who wants Simon Busuttil to suspend himself, its full backing.

L-Orizzont writes that the Egrant inquiry has exposed “a frame-up against the Muscat family”, with the paper highlighting the inquiry finding that documents were forged.