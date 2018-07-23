Kills aunt, critically injures mother in Għargħur stabbing

The murder took place in one of Għargħur's quietest streets. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 9.15am

A woman was murdered in a Għargħur stabbing on Monday, police sources told Times of Malta, with the alleged perpetrator having given himself up to police.

The male suspect, a 42-year-old, is believed to have attacked his aunt and his mother with a knife, killing one and gravely injuring the other, early on Monday morning.

The two women, aged 71 and 74, lived in Għargħur and Mosta respectively. The 71-year-old was rushed to hospital for treatment while the 74-year-old died on the spot.

Several sirens were heard rushing to the scene of the crime on Triq Fidiel Zarb some time before 6am. The narrow street is one of the village's quietest.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and is being led by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Know more? Get in touch on [email protected]