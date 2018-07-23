Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:49

PN MPs lend their support for Simon Busuttil

'Not in my name' and 'stronger together', PN leadership told

Beppe Fenech Adami and Mario de Marco.Beppe Fenech Adami and Mario de Marco.

Former Nationalist deputy leader Mario de Marco sparked off a call for unity and indirect support of Simon Busuttil, just hours after the party leadership asked him to step down. 

Dr de Marco uploaded the terms '#notinmyname #strongertogether' on Twitter and Facebook on Monday morning amid the political storm whipped up by the conclusions of the Egrant Inc inquiry. 

Read: PN piles pressure on Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from party

Other MPs took the cue from the former minister's words and started posting the same message on Facebook and Twitter. It included MPs Beppe Fenech Adami, Jason Azzopardi, Claudette Buttigieg, Karl Gouder, Alex Perici Calascione and Karol Aquilina. Former general secretary Rosette Thake also lent her support. 

MEP David Casa said that when all else fails, "we take the fall together". Nobody mentioned Adrian Delia or the PN administration by name. 

The Nationalist Party administrative council unanimously called on him to suspend himself from the PN parliamentary group, hours after party leader Adrian Delia made the same demand. 

Dr Busuttil replied on Facebook, saying he would "keep fighting for justice, even without Adrian Delia's backing".

