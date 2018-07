The Strand in Sliema. Photo: Google maps.

Three men and a woman were injured following a fight on The Strand in Sliema on Sunday night, the police said.

Four Swedish nationals - three men aged 26, 27 and 29, and a woman aged 48 - were involved in a fight with other unidentified people on the popular bar spot.

The cause of the incident around 7.45pm is not yet known.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to take the injured Swedes to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.