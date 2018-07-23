Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 10:14

'Egrant inquiry is a distraction,' says PD

Parliament's third party questions Adrian Delia's behaviour

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, who led the Egrant inquiry.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, who led the Egrant inquiry.

Egrant inquiry conclusions are a "distraction" from other, more pressing scandals affecting Malta, Partit Demokratiku has argued. 

In a statement issued on Monday morning, parliament's third party said that the inquiry conclusions, published on Sunday, were distracting attention from scandals which were grounds for resignation. 

PD highlighted European banking authorities criticising Malta's FIAU and to allegations of corruption in the issuing of Libyan visas reaching ears in Brussels as examples. 

It reiterated its initial view of Egrant inquiry - that there were signs of "collusion" between the ruling Labour Party and Nationalist Party opposition, and said PN leader Adrian Delia's swift move against Simon Busuttil was making it easier for the government to use the Egrant inquiry to whitewash other scandals.

PD also asked why "government friendly agents" had details from the full report before it was published, while the full report remained out of reach of the public or journalists. 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Egrant inquiry finds falsified signatures, differing...

  2. Watch: Man stabs mother, aunt to death in Għargħur

  3. Watch: PN calls emergency meeting, hours after Busuttil refuses...

  4. Watch: Emotional Prime Minister relieved Egrant "nightmare" is over

  5. Watch: PN piles pressure on Simon Busuttil to suspend himself...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed