'Egrant inquiry is a distraction,' says PD

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, who led the Egrant inquiry.

Egrant inquiry conclusions are a "distraction" from other, more pressing scandals affecting Malta, Partit Demokratiku has argued.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, parliament's third party said that the inquiry conclusions, published on Sunday, were distracting attention from scandals which were grounds for resignation.

PD highlighted European banking authorities criticising Malta's FIAU and to allegations of corruption in the issuing of Libyan visas reaching ears in Brussels as examples.

It reiterated its initial view of Egrant inquiry - that there were signs of "collusion" between the ruling Labour Party and Nationalist Party opposition, and said PN leader Adrian Delia's swift move against Simon Busuttil was making it easier for the government to use the Egrant inquiry to whitewash other scandals.

PD also asked why "government friendly agents" had details from the full report before it was published, while the full report remained out of reach of the public or journalists.