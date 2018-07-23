Presumed guilty

There seems to be general agreement that the laws in Malta protecting vulnerable children and adults from sexual offenders need strengthening.

Nevertheless, in the interest of justice and fairness it would be a mistake to base any reform too closely on the system used in the United Kingdom. A concern for innocent people must include a concern for those whose lives and reputations can be ruined by a single malicious accusation.

In the last few years, victims of such false accusations have included: Lord Bramall, the former UK chief of the general staff; Sir Edward Heath, a former prime minister; Lord Brittan, a former home secretary; entertainer and philanthropist Cliff Richard; broadcaster Paul Gambaccini, and others.

In the UK, those falsely accused of abuse can be named and reviled in the media while their accusers have the benefit of anonymity. It is surely only right that those accused in such cases should remain anonymous unless and until convicted. If not, what has happened to the principle of being innocent until proved guilty?